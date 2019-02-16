Students, survivors of Parkland school shooting lead town hall meeting in North County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video SAN DIEGO -- Students and survivors of the Parkland school shooting led a town hall meeting to discuss gun violence prevention Friday night in Carmel Valley.

Aalayah Eastmond and Sarah Coqueline Bentaieb will never forget what happened when a gunmen walked into Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School and opened fire.

“I was on the first floor. In the third classroom that he shot into and he shot six of my classmates and killed two in my class and I had to hide underneath one of my murdered classmate’s body to survive,” Eastmond said.