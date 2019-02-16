Plane lands safely at San Diego International Airport after brake failure

SAN DIEGO — A small private jet inbound to San Diego International Airport suffered primary brake failure but was still able to land safely Saturday, officials said.

Air traffic control received a call from the plane reporting issues with its brakes, airport spokeswoman Diana Lucero said. Firefighters learned of the situation around 10:15 a.m. and were waiting on standby, according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue official.

The plane landed at 10:33 a.m. and blew two tires, but was able to taxi off to the side of the airport’s sole runway, Lucero said. No one was injured. The runway was briefly closed while the aircraft was being towed off.

The aircraft, a 2014 Embraer Phenom 300 light jet with serial number N348QS, is registered to NetJets Sales Inc. in Oklahoma City, according to Federal Aviation Administration website. Lucero had no information on where the plane had taken off from.

A spokesperson for Signature Flight Support, which handles general aviation at the airport, declined to release any information when reached by phone.