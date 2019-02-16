North County cop arrested, accused of public intoxication

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — An Escondido police officer was arrested for alleged public intoxication in Temecula earlier this week, officers confirmed Saturday.

Lawrence Love, 44, was taken into custody in the wee hours of Monday morning at a business near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Winchester Road, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Vasquez.

Deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to a report of a man possibly drunk in pubic and found Love intoxicated, Vasquez said.

The Escondido officer was taken to the Cois M. Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct involving drugs or alcohol and obstructing a peace officer, according to jail records. Love was released on bail the same day as his arrest.

Love is a 10 year veteran of the Escondido Police Department, Escondido police Lt. Mark Petersen confirmed.

Peterson said the police department would not comment further, pending an investigation.

Love is scheduled to be arraigned on his charges at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center at 7:30 a.m. on April 3.