Man suffers broken leg after being hit in crosswalk

SAN DIEGO — A 37-year-old man was hospitalized Saturday morning with a broken leg suffered in a collision with a vehicle in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego.

The man was in a marked crosswalk with the green pedestrian signal crossing southbound across the 1000 block of University Avenue, just east of the Cabrillo (163) Freeway, at 11 p.m. Friday when a 22-year-old woman driving a 2010 Jeep Wrangler northbound on Vermont Street failed to yield and made a left turn onto University Avenue and struck the man in the crosswalk, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital with a broken leg, but the injury was not considered life-threatening, Tansey said.

The driver remained at the scene and alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash, he said.

The incident was under investigation by San Diego police traffic detectives.