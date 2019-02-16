× Man escapes after 4th local credit union robbery in past month

SAN DIEGO — A man escaped after robbing a local credit union Saturday, marking at least the fourth time a credit union in the county had been robbed in the past several weeks.

In the most recent heist, a man showed up just after noon at the Mission Federal Credit Union on Spring Canyon Road in the Scripps Ranch area and passed a demand note to a teller, San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster said. The employee handed over the cash and the suspect ran off, Foster explained.

In addition to two similar credit union robberies on Jan. 29 and Feb. 7, both carried out by a thin, white man in his late 20s, according to police, a Clairemont credit union branch was also robbed on Feb. 9.

“It is a similar description,” Lt. Michael Swanson said of the previous robberies and Saturday’s suspect. “But we haven’t made a connection to make sure that they’re both the same.”

Robbery detectives were investigating.