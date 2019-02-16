× Driver leads deputies on 3-city chase through North County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Sheriff’s deputies finally arrested a driver they say led them on a chase through three North County cities Saturday.

The chase started just after noon when a deputy tried to pull over the driver of a red sedan in Vista. When the driver refused, deputies followed them into Oceanside, at one point calling off the chase but using a helicopter to track the driver, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

At one point, deputies tried to get the driver to run over a spike strip near the College Boulevard on-ramp to State Route 78, but the driver drove around the spikes. Cellphone video from the scene showed a deputy throw out the strip, then draw their gun and point it toward the vehicle. The car continued around the deputy, who did not fire.

The chase continued through a parking lot and back onto State Route 78, reaching San Marcos before the driver exited the freeway again, officials said. The driver finally stopped on San Elijo Road near Questhaven Road. Video showed that the vehicle ended up partially on a center median with a shredded tire, but officials didn’t clarify what led the driver to crash.

Deputies said the driver was arrested in San Marcos. No one was injured in the chase.