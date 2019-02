SAN DIEGO — Crews battled a raging fire at a home in rural East County Saturday evening.

#BlackCanyonIC [update] IC reports firefighters are in defensive mode and expects to be at scene for several hours this evening. pic.twitter.com/fNNU4xpSA9 — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 17, 2019

The blaze broke out around 5 p.m. at the house on Black Canyon Road in Ramona, according to Cal Fire. By 6 p.m., crews had gone into “defensive mode” and expected to be at the scene for the rest of the evening.

Officials did not immediately say whether anyone was injured in the fire.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.