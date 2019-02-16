× 3 rescued after rental sailboat capsizes in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO — Three people were rescued after their rental vessel capsized on a windy morning in the San Diego Bay Saturday, said police.

Around 10:30 a.m. rescue crews responded to the area between Coronado North Island and Harbor Island, said Sergeant Raul Munoz with the San Diego Harbor Police Department.

Responding officers with the San Diego Harbor Police Department found three people in the water wearing life vests near a small sailboat, said Sgt. Munoz.

No one was injured in the incident.

The capsized boat was considered a navigational hazard and was towed out of the water.