ESCONDIDO, Calif. - A man and his pregnant wife were sleeping when a large oak tree toppled onto their house in Escondido Friday morning, according to a neighbor.

Firefighters in Escondido went to the house on Jesmond Drive around 3 a.m. after getting a report of a fallen tree.

The tree had fallen onto the bedroom where the couple was sleeping. They were able to get out of the house unharmed.

The ground where the tree once stood was saturated due to several winter storms.