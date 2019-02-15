4 officers shot, suspect ‘neutralized’ in Chicago

CHICAGO – Multiple people, including police officers, were wounded in a shooting at a manufacturing business in a Chicago suburb Friday afternoon, according to WGN-TV.

Around 1:15 p.m., an official with the City of Aurora said the shooter had been “neutralized,” but did not elaborate on if the suspect had been arrested, injured or killed.

WGN reported an “active shooter” situation was underway at the Henry Pratt Company on Archer Avenue in Aurora, Illinois just before 11 a.m. PST. A source told the TV station that an Aurora police officer was “down” and the shooter was “at large.”

A security analyst told WGN that four officers with Aurora Police Department were injured in the shooting. Reporter Meghan Dwyer tweeted six people were shot in total, adding that the manufacturing plant was being evacuated. “Shots still being fired,” she said around 12:30 p.m.

Reports of 6 shot at Henry Pratt. Plant being evacuated. US Marshalls on the ground. Shooter at large. Shots still being fired. — Meghan Dwyer (@MeghanAnnDwyer) February 15, 2019

SWAT teams, Aurora police, U.S. Marshall’s Task Force and other law enforcement agencies were seen outside the business, with at least a half-dozen ambulances were standing by. Two large businesses and schools in the area were locked down.

Parents, There are reports of an active shooter at the Henry Pratt building near Cleveland and Prairie just east of Luigi's Pizza, as a result, we are holding all district students in place for their safety,… https://t.co/jVV1FNOg5v — School District 129 (@sd129) February 15, 2019

Aurora is a suburb of Kane County and about 30 miles west of downtown Chicago.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.