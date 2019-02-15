Scattered showers expected through weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Scattered showers are expected in San Diego County Friday following a powerful storm that brought record-setting rainfall, widespread flooding, mudslides and prompted school closures across the soaked region.

The San Diego County Office of Education announced that Vallecitos Elementary School in Rainbow cancelled classes Thursday and schools in the Bonsall Unified School District, Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, Mountain Empire Unified School District, Julian Union School District, Julian Union High School District, Vallecitos School District and Fallbrook Union School District will be closed Friday.

The schools were closed because the powerful storm led to "power outages, flooding, road closures, and dangerous travel conditions," county Office of Education spokeswoman Music Watson said.

A series of weak, low-pressure systems will bring periodic showers until Monday, with the best chance for rain Friday evening and Sunday afternoon through Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal and inland-valley areas are expected to get up to two-tenths of an inch of rain Friday while the mountains are forecast to receive up to a half-inch of rainfall and less than one-tenth of an inch is expected in the county deserts, forecasters said.

Snow levels will likely drop to around 3,000 feet by Sunday, NWS meteorologists said.

A wind advisory remains in effect for the county mountains until 4 a.m. Saturday. A beach hazards statement advising of strong rip currents and waves that could reach 9 to 11 feet will last until Sunday afternoon.

The intense rainfall set more than a half-dozen local precipitation records for the day, according to the NWS. The historic Feb. 14 tallies include 10.1 inches at Palomar Observatory (topping the prior milestone of 9.58 inches, set in 1991); 4.02 in Ramona (2.15, 1995); 3.75 in Campo (2.12, 1954); 3.01 in Vista (2.58, 1980); 2.94 in Alpine (2.6, 1995); 2.68 in Borrego (1.73, 1980); and 1.28 at Oceanside Harbor (1.03, 1980).

Among the highest two-day precipitation totals at 2 a.m. were 10.94 inches in the Palomar area; 10.52 at Birch Hill; 8.14 at Henshaw Dam; 7.64 at Lake Cuyamaca; 7.18 in Oak Grove; 7.07 in Julian; 6.97 at Pine Hills Fire Station; 6.78 on Volcan Mountain; 6.28 at Rainbow Camp; 6.25 on Mount Laguna; 5.95 in Descanso; 5.58 in Santa Ysabel; 5.28 in Fallbrook; 5.31 in Pine Valley; 5.11 in Skyline Ranch; 4.75 in Valley Center; 5.26 in Warner Springs; 4.54 on Mount Woodson; 4.24 at Lake Wohlford; 4.17 in Alpine; 4.10 in San Diego Country Estates; and 4.06 in Deer Springs.

Other 48-hour moisture tallies included 4 inches in Bonsall; 3.90 in San Felipe; 3.83 in Ramona; 3.62 in Harbison Canyon; 3.61 in Barona; 3.44 in Oceanside and Flinn Springs; 3.35 in Escondido; 2.93 in Poway; 2.88 in Santee; 2.87 in Granite Hills; 2.45 in Carlsbad; 2.30 in Rancho Bernardo; 2.29 in La Mesa; 2.25 in El Cajon; 2.24 in La Jolla; 2.17 in Lakeside; 2.14 in Encinitas; 2.08 in Kearny Mesa; 1.92 in Lemon Grove; 1.67 in Mission Valley; 1.66 in Solana Beach; 1.54 in Borrego Springs; 1.34 in San Ysidro; 1.30 in Agua Caliente; 1.28 in Del Mar; 1.27 in Chula Vista; 1.06 at Lindbergh Field; and 0.65 in Ocotillo Wells.

The heavy rainfall prompted numerous rescue calls and resulted in at least one death.

A person who may have been trying to use a paddle board to ride or cross the fast-moving currents of a rain-swollen Escondido runoff channel was found dead in the culvert around 4 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.