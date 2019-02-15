Multiple people injured at Donovan State Prison

SAN DIEGO — Multiple people were injured at Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa Friday, according to authorities.

Emergency crews went to the prison at 480 Alta Road around 9 a.m. after receiving a report of several people being injured, a Cal Fire official confirmed.

Five ambulances were sent to the location and a medical helicopter was also seen landing at the prison and taking off a short time later. Each ambulance was trailed by a white van with a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation seal.

SkyFOX showed inmates sitting in a field with hands behind their backs as a line of officers looked on. A short distance away, some inmates were being interviewed and frisked against a building wall while others received medical attention and were loaded into ambulances.

Donovan is a 780-acre facility and the only state prison in San Diego County, located in the foothills of Otay Mesa. According to CDCR, there are about 4,000 inmates at the prison.

This is a breaking news story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.