Man, woman seriously injured in rollover crash on I-15

SAN DIEGO — A 33-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman suffered serious injuries Friday morning in a solo rollover crash on Interstate 15 in the Grantville area, authorities said.

It happened around 5:20 a.m. on northbound I-15 near the connector ramp from westbound Interstate 8, California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez said.

The 33-year-old man was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze on westbound I- 8 when he entered the connector ramp to northbound I-15 and lost control of the sedan for unknown reasons, then the car overturned, Sanchez said.

Crews arrived and found the vehicle on its side in the left two lanes of northbound I-15, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said, adding that firefighters extricated one person who was trapped in the vehicle.

Both victims were transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego with serious injuries, Sanchez said.

CHP officers were investigating the crash.