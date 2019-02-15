Inmate dies after collapsing in jail cell

SAN DIEGO – A 32-year-old inmate suffered an apparent medical crisis at San Diego Central Jail and died of unknown causes around an hour later, authorities said Friday.

An inmate notified guards that another inmate had collapsed inside his housing cell around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, according to San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Michael Blevins.

“Deputies responded to the cell and saw an inmate in apparent medical distress,” Blevins said. “The man did not appear injured, but soon after deputies entered the cell to help the 32-year-old man, they noticed he was unresponsive.”

Paramedics took the inmate to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:28 a.m. Thursday, the lieutenant said.

The name of the man, whose was in custody on suspicion of assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, was withheld pending family notification.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the fatality, which is standard protocol in cases involving in-custody deaths.

“Our response is not an indication of foul play or suspicious circumstances,” Blevins said.