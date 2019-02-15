Evacuated horses return home after flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- Horses returned to to Hoof Haven Farms in Fallbrook Friday afternoon after being evacuated during Thursday's storm.

Heavy rain swelled a nearby creek and the rushing water wiped out corrals, pens and a road that runs through the property.

On Thursday, six of the 15 evacuated horses were able to return. Owner Teri Cagle said she put out a call for help on a community Facebook page and volunteers have offered to help clean up the mess. She is also in need of lumber and sand to repair what was washed away.

“We’ve had a lot of help," Cagle said. "Hopefully we’ll get some more man power now that it’s the weekend, and just see if the community pulls through and helps us get back going here.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with repair costs.