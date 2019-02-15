× Driver takes off after smashing into multiple cars in South Bay

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A driver sped off after hitting multiple cars in the South Bay during rush hour Friday.

The crash happened on southbound Interstate 805 in Chula Vista near Orange Avenue.

A driver smashed into multiple other cars, forcing one up onto the side of the freeway, California Highway Patrol said. The crash caused minor injuries but no one was taken to the hospital.

Witnesses tried to chase the hit-and-run driver but CHP did not release a license plate or detailed description of the vehicle. CHP warned Border Patrol to keep an eye out for the driver of a damaged car, because they may have kept heading south to the border crossing.