Couple rescued after falling off cliff in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Two people were rescued after falling down a cliff in Carlsbad Thursday, authorities said.

The pair was sleeping in a tent that tumbled down a cliff and onto the beach near Carlsbad Boulevard, according to a Carlsbad Fire Department official.

A woman who was in the tent injured her back. Firefighters carried her up the cliff on a stretcher and took her to a hospital.

Record-setting rainfall drenched San Diego County Thursday, prompting widespread flooding, fallen trees, mudslides and other storm-related hazards across the soaked region. The National Weather Service reported 2.45 inches of rain in Carlsbad over a 48-hour period.

The rainy weather made the cliff rescue more challenging.