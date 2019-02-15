Share your weather pictures with FOX 5

Couple rescued after falling off cliff in Carlsbad

Posted 7:16 AM, February 15, 2019, by , Updated at 07:21AM, February 15, 2019

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Two people were rescued after falling down a cliff in Carlsbad Thursday, authorities said.

The pair was sleeping in a tent that tumbled down a cliff and onto the beach near Carlsbad Boulevard, according to a Carlsbad Fire Department official.

A woman who was in the tent injured her back. Firefighters carried her up the cliff on a stretcher and took her to a hospital.

Record-setting rainfall drenched San Diego County Thursday, prompting widespread flooding, fallen trees, mudslides and other storm-related hazards across the soaked region.  The National Weather Service reported 2.45 inches of rain in Carlsbad over a 48-hour period.

The rainy weather made the cliff rescue more challenging.

