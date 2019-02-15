× California man sentenced to more than 12 years for starting wildfire

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — A California man was sentenced to more than 12 years in state prison Thursday after he admitted to starting last summer’s Cranston Fire in the San Bernardino National Forest, prosecutors said.

Brandon McGlover, 33, of Temecula pleaded guilty to two counts of burning of a structure or forest land, the Riverside County district attorney’s office said. He admitted to burning multiple structures involving the Cranston Fire, according to prosecutors.

A judge also ordered McGlover to pay restitution to the victims, according to prosecutors.

McGlover was initially charged with starting nine separate blazes on July 25, including the Cranston Fire, which was the largest.

The Cranston Fire destroyed more than 13,000 acres. More than 700 firefighters battled the blaze at one point.