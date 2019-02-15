‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood ‘touched inappropriately’ at charity event in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood left a charity event in Pacific Beach after he was ‘touched inappropriately,’ he said.

Underwood currently stars as ‘The Bachelor’ on season 23 of the popular ABC reality show. His season has heavily focused on the 27-year-old’s virginity.

In addition, show contestant and Miss USA 2018 runner-up Caelynn Miller-Keyes opened up to the star about being sexually assaulted in college.

The former San Diego Charger, was hosting an event at Mavericks Beach Club to raise money for his Legacy Foundation Wednesday. The non-profit organization was founded in 2015 to help people living with cystic fibrosis.

At some point during his appearance, he took photos with fans, when one got too comfortable and crossed a personal line.

He posted about the incident on his Instagram account. “I’m sorry if you didn’t get a picture at the event last night, but at one point during the event I was grabbed and touched inappropriately while people were throwing cameras in my face,” he wrote on his Instagram Story. “I am the type of person who would have stood in line for hours to make sure anyone who supported the event got a picture, but once that happened I had to do what was best for me as a human being.”

Underwood held a similar event at the venue in July. He stopped by FOX 5 to discuss the non-profit and being blindsided by Becca Kufrin.