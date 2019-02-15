Authorities seek tips on ‘aggravated bandit’ suspected of bank robbery spree

SAN DIEGO — Authorities reached out to the public for help Friday in identifying a man who carried out three bank robberies over the past two years.

The man, dubbed the “Aggravated Bandit” because of his demanding and aggravated demeanor during the heists, robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch in the 7800 block of Highland Village Place in San Diego on Nov. 20, 2017, a Chase Bank branch in the 1100 block of Palm Avenue in Imperial Beach on Nov. 28, 2017, and the same Chase Bank branch in Imperial Beach on Jan. 31, according to the FBI.

During each robbery the bandit made verbal demands for cash and asked specifically for “hundreds” before fleeing on foot.

No weapon was seen or mentioned in any of the robberies.

He was described as a 5-foot-7 man in his early 20s who weighs between 140 and 170 pounds. During each robbery he wore a black hooded sweatshirt, dark sunglasses, a black hat and a black bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery spree or the identity of the suspect was asked to contact the San Diego FBI office at (858) 320-1800 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.