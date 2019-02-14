× San Diego-bound flight from Newark diverted to LAX

LOS ANGELES — A United Airlines flight headed from Newark, New Jersey to San Diego was diverted to Los Angeles Thursday night.

Flight 505 left Newark Liberty International Airport around 5:10 p.m. ET, according to the airline’s website.

The plane was diverted due to a mechanical issue, an airline spokesman confirmed, and landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 8:45 p.m. PST.

A flight was scheduled to leave Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. to arrive at San Diego International Airport by 10:24 p.m.