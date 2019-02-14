× Photos released of suspects in violent North Park robbery

SAN DIEGO — Authorities Thursday released surveillance photos in hopes of identifying three men suspected of beating and robbing two men in the North Park area two days before Christmas.

The victims, ages 35 and 24, were walking along a sidewalk in the 3000 block of University Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Dec. 23 when they were confronted by the trio, according to San Diego police.

The three men, all believed to be in their 20s, had been yelling obscenities at two women prior to the confrontation, according to investigators. They began punching and kicking the 35-year-old man until he fell to the ground, then kicked him multiple times in the head and face as he was on the ground.

When the 24-year-old man attempted to intervene, he was also punched and kicked by the suspects multiple times, police said.

The assailants stopped their attack when they were confronted by a bouncer from a nearby business, then fled with the first victim’s wallet and the second victim’s iPhone, according to investigators.

The 35-year-old man was transported to a hospital for treatment of a facial fracture and facial abrasions while the 24-year-old man was also taken to a hospital for treatment of lacerations to his head and face, as well as a dislocated elbow. Their names were withheld.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspects was urged to call the San Diego Police Department mid-city division at 619-516-3078, or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.