ENCINITAS, Calif. — More than 3,000 people were without power in some coastal communities of North County Thursday night.

An outage affecting approximately 3,700 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in Encinitas, Cardiff-by-the-Sea and Olivenhain was reported shortly before 7 p.m.

Power was estimated to be restored by 9:30 p.m., according to SDG&E.

Check the outage map for updates.