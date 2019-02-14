Mother allegedly vanished with baby weeks ago, leaving husband, sons at church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri mother and her baby have been gone for three weeks, and their family says they just want to know they are alright.

Melanie Goodman, also known as Anna, and her 4-month-old daughter, Charlotte, were last seen on January 20.

Kansas City police say there is no evidence of foul play and believe the Excelsior Springs mother may have left on her own. Her mother, Beth Alford, says she's not mad if Anna decided to leave, and just wants to know she's safe.

"When she left she had their 4-month-old baby with her, and she left five boys with her husband at the church, so I'm concerned for her safety," Alford said. "I need to know that she's okay, and I'm concerned about the baby, and her other children."

Goodman was attending church at Old St. Patrick's Oratory in Downtown Kansas City according to family. Her husband posted on Facebook that the 38-year-old left with the baby sometime during mass, and never came back.

Alford, who lives out of state, says she hasn't seen or heard from Anna since.

"I have no idea," Alford said "I have no idea. I haven't heard from at her at all since she's been missing. We don't talk much. We haven't been in contact much over the past years. I haven't heard anything at all where she might be."

Alford says she is praying for her daughter, and granddaughter. She says the situation is painful for the entire family, and hopes if Anna is troubled in some way she can get the help she needs.

"I'm hoping that she has just told somebody that she needs a safe place to go, and that's where she is, but it being this long, it being three weeks, I just have an uneasy feeling that she may not be okay, and the baby may not be okay – so that's what worries me . . . that it's just been so long and no one has come forward with any information," Alford said.

She said it would mean so much to at least know that they are safe so she and other relatives and friends wouldn't have to worry anymore.

"I would be very relieved," Alford said. "We're not in contact very often, but I do still love her and I care about her, and I care that she's safe, and I would really just feel very relieved to know that she's okay, and the baby is okay."

WDAF spoke with Goodman's husband, but he does not want to make a public statement at this time.

Goodman has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a red coat and a flowered dress. She may be carrying a Michael Kors backpack and a tan baby bag.