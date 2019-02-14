Netflix, KTLA locked down over reports of person with weapon

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles offices of Netflix and FOX 5 sister station KTLA were on lockdown Thursday after reports of a person with a “deadly weapon” on a surrounding studio lot in Hollywood.

At least a dozen LAPD officers were called to the site of Sunset Bronson Studios, where employees were placed on lockdown, according to KTLA.

#BREAKING: KTLA and Netflix are on lockdown after LAPD received a report of a person with a “deadly weapon” on the lothttps://t.co/OW1j4qfjos — KTLA (@KTLA) February 15, 2019

Employees at some nearby buildings could be seen streaming out of their offices, escorted by police. At KTLA, the station reported that management was asking them to “move to interior spaces” and keep away from windows as a “precautionary measure.”

