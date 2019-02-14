× Love Your Heart Day: Blood pressure testing available around San Diego

SAN DIEGO – In addition to celebrating Valentine’s Day, residents can get their blood pressure checked at dozens of locations around the county Thursday, part of the Love Your Heart campaign.

The campaign is an effort to increase awareness about heart health. Blood pressure testing will be available at more than 300 locations around the country, many of them in San Diego County, and in Mexico. Screenings will be available at locations like fire stations, libraries, places of worship and community centers, according to county officials.

“This yearly event offers residents a free opportunity to get their blood pressure checked, which is a great first step for heart health,” said County Supervisor Greg Cox. “Love Your Heart is a regional effort that involves an ever-growing number of partners coming together for health and wellness.”

According to county health officials, heart disease is the county’s second leading cause of death and claimed 4,800 lives countywide in 2016. More than 36,600 county residents participated in Love Your Heart day last year.

Residents can call 2-1-1 or visit the campaign’s website, loveyourheartsd.org, for a list of testing locations. Screening time windows may vary, according to the county.