Horses rescued from flooding in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK, Calif. -- More than a dozen horses were evacuated Thursday because of flooding in Fallbrook.

Rushing water wiped out a crossing and knocked down several horse pins at Hoof Haven Farms. About 15 horses were evacuated.

The owner of Hoof Haven Farms told FOX 5 that people from Fallbrook and Bonsall responded to her call for help, bringing trailers to get the animals to safety.

One horse, "Quincy," had to be pulled through the creek but was expected to be OK.

The owner says she has about 10 acres of land, and about half was underwater by Thursday afternoon. She says she and her family have a lot of work ahead of them to repair the damage.

"You have to kind of get going with the work and just do it. I mean, it doesn't do anything to stand here and cry about it. It is what it is and we'll fix it, we'll bring the horses home and life moves on."