Flooded roads block paramedics from North County emergency

Posted 11:31 AM, February 14, 2019, by , Updated at 11:36AM, February 14, 2019

SAN DIEGO — A swift-water rescue team had to be called in after flooded roads kept firefighters and paramedics from reaching a medical emergency in North County Wednesday.

Cal Fire San Diego was called to the emergency, in the unincorporated De Luz area northwest of Fallbrook, after 10 a.m. Heavy rain was pounding the area, leaving roads flooded and keeping emergency vehicles from reaching their destination.

The swift-water rescue team was headed to the scene as of 11 a.m.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.

