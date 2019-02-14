Flooded roads block paramedics from North County emergency

SAN DIEGO — A swift-water rescue team had to be called in after flooded roads kept firefighters and paramedics from reaching a medical emergency in North County Wednesday.

Cal Fire San Diego was called to the emergency, in the unincorporated De Luz area northwest of Fallbrook, after 10 a.m. Heavy rain was pounding the area, leaving roads flooded and keeping emergency vehicles from reaching their destination.

The swift-water rescue team was headed to the scene as of 11 a.m.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO resources are attempting to access a medical emergency in the De Luz area of San Diego County but have been unsuccessful due to road flooding. A CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire swift-water rescue team is en route.#DeLuzIC pic.twitter.com/gTMxx9QpZv — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 14, 2019

We will update this developing story as we learn more.