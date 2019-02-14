Firefighters taken to hospital after fire engine crashes into ditch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BONSALL, Calif. – Three firefighters were aboard a fire engine when it crashed into a ditch in Bonsall Thursday morning, Cal Fire officials said.

Video showed the Deer Springs Fire Department Engine 11 on its side in the ditch at N. Old Highway 395 and Camino Del Rey around 6:15 a.m.

The firefighters were taken a hospital to be evaluated for non-life threating injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, according to Cal Fire Capt. Isaac Sanchez.

The roads were slick in the area due to a winter storm moving through San Diego County.