ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Crews Thursday were working to recover a body from a flooded channel in Escondido.

Just before 4 p.m., a person in distress was reported in the Escondido Creek near Rose Street. The person was swept west by the current, and the swift water rescue turned into a body recovery effort.

A paddle board or long board was seen in the creek.

Fire officials confirming this is a body recovery effort in #Escondido near the Tulip overpass. The person was seen on a paddle board or long board in the flood control channel. Video courtesy of Justin Salter. @fox5sandiego pic.twitter.com/7tOqhPvLQj — Kasia Gregorczyk (@KasiaGTV) February 15, 2019