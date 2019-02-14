Chula Vista school employee placed on leave after report of ‘inappropriate touching’

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — An employee of Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Chula Vista has been placed on administrative leave as police investigate a report that a child was inappropriately touched, police said Thursday.

Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 10., a parent of a 5-year-old girl reported to Chula Vista police that her child was inappropriately touched by an employee at the school.

Police detectives are investigating.

“At this time police officials have no evidence or information to suggest that any other children were touched, that any children are at risk, or that there is any ongoing risk to the school or its students,” according to a statement by police.