Winter storm will drench county, may cause flooding

SAN DIEGO - A low-pressure storm system is expected to reach San Diego County Wednesday, bringing moderate to heavy rainfall as well as the potential for flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The inclement weather prompted the NWS to issue a flash flood watch for the county mountains, valleys, coast and high desert areas that will be in effect from late Wednesday evening through Thursday evening. A high wind warning will also be in effect in the mountains from noon Wednesday through 10 p.m. Thursday.

A massive trough of low pressure loaded with energy from the Gulf of Alaska and a disturbance farther south in the Pacific will begin spreading across the region Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.

The system will bring steady rain starting Wednesday evening and continuing overnight into Thursday, when the heaviest rainfall is expected, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Coastal and inland-valley areas are expected to get up to a half-inch of rainfall Wednesday while the mountains are forecast to get anywhere between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall and around one-tenth of an inch is expected in the county deserts, forecasters said.

Rainfall totals for Wednesday and Thursday will likely be 1-2 inches for the coast, 2-4 inches for the valleys and 4-10 inches in the mountains, according to FOX 5's Brad Wills. The deserts could get an inch and a half of rain.

Snow levels will remain above 9,000 feet, Miller said.

The storm will die down significantly late Thursday afternoon and scattered showers are expected to continue through Monday afternoon, Miller said.