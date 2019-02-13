× Sheriff’s captain placed on leave for federal investigation

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego County Sheriff’s Department captain has been placed on leave as he is investigated by federal authorities, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Captain Marco Garmo, from the department’s Rancho San Diego station, has been placed on paid leave, a spokesperson confirmed. Officials did not comment any further on the investigation into Garmo, but this is not the first time his conduct has come under scrutiny.

In 2017, Garmo was reprimanded for making illegal gun sales, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. The captain was formally reprimanded for violating state limits on gun sales but was not charged with a crime, according to the paper.

“We are electing to exercise our prosecutorial discretion not to file charges for the excessive gun sales at this time,” Deputy District Attorney Laura Gunn wrote to Garmo. “However … should you exceed the legal limit in the future, you will face criminal prosecution.”

At the time, Garmo called himself a hobbyist and collector who made a mistake and did not intend to violate the law.