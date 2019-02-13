Rain causes flooding in Spring Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. -- The rain came down steady in parts of East County Wednesday, washing out a major road in Spring Valley.

Warning signs and flashing lights could be seen on either end of Quarry Road as water rushed through the area where the street dips down near the Spring Valley Swap Meet.

The flooding moved fast but at times slowed down and shrunk in size as the rain fell on and off throughout the day.

"I just take this route all the time but it’s closed right now so I can’t really go this way. I’m going to have to go back around," said Roger Anderson, who lives in the area.

He wasn’t alone. Many cars drove down the street only to realize they would have to turn back around and find another route.

In Santee, slick roads were also an issue for drivers when the downpour was at its heaviest.