Port to spend $2.2 million on Seaport Village improvements

SAN DIEGO — The Port of San Diego announced plans Wednesday to invest more than $2 million into improvements for Seaport Village.

The Board of Port Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to dedicate $2.2 million for deferred maintenance, new features and site improvements. The port is currently drafting plans to renovate and redevelop roughly 70 acres along the Embarcadero, a section which includes Seaport Village. Port officials expect the plan to be completed by the end of this year.

“This is exactly the kind of `Renaissance on the Bay’ I’d like to see,” said Port Chairman Garry Bonelli, invoking his theme for 2019. “Thanks to the collaboration between port staff and the Seaport San Diego team, our visitors and tenants at Seaport Village will be engaged as we reimagine the Central Embarcadero.”

Port officials expect to allocate the funding later this year, with $700,000 going to maintenance and tenant attraction, $999,587 earmarked for improvements like painting and landscaping and $537,600 for programming. Officials expect the investment to help spur increases in revenue, attract new businesses and keep current tenants where they are.

“This is a defensive and offensive strategy,” said Commissioner Dan Malcolm. “This is about getting more people down there, and really setting the stage for the largest development we’ve ever done in San Diego. It’s really the right thing to do.”