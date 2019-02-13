Watch Live: Verdicts read in case of Navy man charged in fatal bridge crash

Man dies after Prius flips, bursts into flames

Posted 4:27 AM, February 13, 2019, by , Updated at 08:49AM, February 13, 2019

SAN DIEGO -- A man died Wednesday morning after his car flipped and caught fire on Interstate 15 in Miramar Ranch, police said.

The crash took place around 2 a.m. on northbound I-15 ramp near Scripps Poway Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP received reports prior to the crash that a 2015 Toyota Prius was swerving across lanes. The Prius was seen running a red light at the end of the freeway ramp, going through a fence, hitting a tree and coming to a stop down an embankment, according to San Diego police.

Officers said a witness tried to pull the man from the burning vehicle.

The unidentified victim died at the scene.

Access to I-15 northbound and southbound at Scripps Poway Parkway were closed, and a SigAlert was issued, according to the CHP.

Anyone with information about the investigation should call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

