Jogger dies after being hit by SUV in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. – A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Wednesday morning while jogging on a street in the La Presa area of Spring Valley, authorities said.

The crash happened around 4:25 a.m. near the intersection of Jamacha Road and Darby Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 45-year-old man was jogging westbound in the right lane of eastbound Jamacha Road west of Darby Street while wearing dark clothing when he was struck by a 31-year-old man driving a 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV eastbound on Jamacha Road, Garrow said.

The pedestrian, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was declared dead at the scene, Garrow said.

The Chevrolet driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, he said.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Garrow said.