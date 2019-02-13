Instagram bug to blame for users losing tons of followers overnight
SAN DIEGO — Instagram confirmed Wednesday morning that a bug is to blame for some users of the platform losing hundreds of thousands of followers overnight.
Some users on Instagram reported a decrease in followers and their accounts were following less profiles than they were previously.
“We’re aware of an issue that is causing a change in account follower numbers for some people right now. We’re working to resolve this as quickly as possible,” Instagram tweeted around 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Last November, Instagram announced it would take a huge step to eliminate inauthentic followers, likes and comments on its platform.
“We will begin removing inauthentic likes, follows and comments from accounts that use third-party apps to boost their popularity,” Instagram stated.
Many users of the social network took to Twitter around 8 p.m. Tuesday when they noticed their follower count shrunk.
In late December, Instagram announced the removal of hundreds of accounts involved in the process of buying and selling usernames which was a direct violation of community guidelines that all users agree to when signing up for an account, Instagram said.