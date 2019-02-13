ICE raids popular Korean market

SAN DIEGO — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents raided the popular Korean grocery store Zion Market Wednesday.

The market, which specializes in a variety of Asian groceries, was raided in the late morning as part of an investigation related to “the hiring and employment of individuals not legally authorized to work in the United States,” an ICE spokesperson said.

“ICE’s worksite enforcement strategy continues to address both employers who knowingly hire unauthorized workers or continue to employ them,” the statement continued.

The agency did not comment further on the details of the investigation.