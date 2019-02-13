× Flights delayed as winter storm moves through California

SAN DIEGO – A winter storm moving across California has prompted flight cancelations and delays at San Diego International Airport Wednesday.

More than 125 flights at San Francisco and Oakland airports were canceled due to the low-pressure storm system in the Bay Area, KQED reported at 11 a.m. Another 200 flights were delayed for at least an hour.

Please check with your airline regarding flight status. Rain and winds are causing delays and cancellations. — flySFO (@flySFO) February 13, 2019

UPDATE: Now 125 flights at @flySFO + @IFlyOAKland canceled because of the #AtmosphericRiver in the Bay Area. SFO spokes just now says 'about 200 of our 1,250 flights are currently experiencing delays, with delays averaging 60 minutes over the next three hours.' @KQEDnews https://t.co/6d0XBIbSIV — Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG) February 13, 2019

Some San Diego flights to and from Sacramento, Oakland, San Francisco and Seattle had canceled and delayed statuses on the San Diego International Airport website.

Travelers are encouraged to check their flight statuses.

A massive trough of low pressure loaded with energy from the Gulf of Alaska and a disturbance farther south in the Pacific will begin spreading across the region Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The system will bring steady rain starting Wednesday evening and continuing overnight into Thursday, when the heaviest rainfall is expected, NWS meteorologist Miguel Miller said.

Coastal and inland-valley areas are expected to get up to a half-inch of rainfall Wednesday while the mountains are forecast to get anywhere between 1 to 2 inches of rainfall and around one-tenth of an inch is expected in the county deserts, forecasters said.

Snow levels will remain above 9,000 feet, Miller said.

The storm will die down significantly late Thursday afternoon and scattered showers are expected to continue through Monday afternoon, Miller said.