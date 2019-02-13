FBI raids local jeweler’s mansion for gun trafficking case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Agents from both ATF and the FBI raided a sprawling East County estate Wednesday as part of a firearm trafficking investigation.

The mansion's address matches a home registered to San Diego jeweler Leo Hamel. ATF agents were also spotted at one Hamel's stores in Old Town, but agents have not confirmed whether the jeweler is directly involved in the investigation.

An FBI spokesperson confirmed that agents were serving "multiple federal search warrants" for evidence on the gun trafficking case, but did not release details about the home or potential suspects.

SkyFOX captured video of the raid at the home on Priscilla Drive in Jamul late Wednesday morning.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.