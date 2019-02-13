Carbon-monoxide poisoning suspected in woman’s death

POTRERO, Calif. — Suspected cases of carbon-monoxide poisoning in a rural East County neighborhood south of Barrett Lake left a woman dead Wednesday and sent a man and a girl to a hospital.

The medical emergency at a home in the 24000 block of Hartley Hill Road in Potrero was reported shortly after 9 a.m., according to Cal Fire.

Medics found a 38-year-old woman unresponsive at the residence, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency. The personnel tried in vain to revive her with CPR before pronouncing her dead at the scene.

The man and child were taken to a trauma center for treatment of symptoms consistent with carbon-monoxide poisoning, including lightheadedness and nausea.

Firefighters tested the air in the home and found elevated levels of the toxic gas, Issac said. Its source was not immediately clear.

The deceased woman’s name and the conditions of the survivors were not released.