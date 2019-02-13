Roof partially collapses as blaze tears through large building in LA

LOS ANGELES – Firefighters battled a massive fire that raged at a multi-story commercial building in Los Angeles County on Wednesday morning.

The blaze was reported just after 10:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Belgrave Avenue in Huntington Park, a city in southeastern Los Angeles County, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire sent tall columns of thick grey smoke into the air visible from downtown Los Angeles, KTLA’s helicopter video showed at 11:20 a.m.

Helicopter video showed the roof partially collapsed as well as one of the walls.

Power lines could also be seen sparking in front of the structure, KTLA reported.

No injuries were immediately reported.

It was not immediately clear what ignited the blaze.