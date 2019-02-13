× Arrest made in string of armed robberies

SAN DIEGO — A 35-year-old man suspected of committing armed robberies at a video game store in Serra Mesa and a sandwich shop in Kearny Mesa late last year was arrested Wednesday.

Detectives arrested Joseph Brian Guereque without incident in the 200 block of Vista Horizon Street in Mountain View about 11:30 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Guereque allegedly carried out holdups at a GameStop store at 3425 Murphy Canyon Road on Dec. 19 and at Subway restaurant at 8080 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. on Dec. 23, Lt. Martha Sainz said.

He also is suspected of attempting to rob a second GameStop outlet at 4403 University Avenue in City Heights on the day of the first successful heist, Sainz said.

Guereque, who turns 36 on Thursday, was booked into San Diego Central Jail on two counts of robbery and one charge of attempted robbery. He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.