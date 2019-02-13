$500,000 bail set for stabbing suspect

SAN DIEGO — A man accused of stabbing a 59-year-old man during a fight in Logan Heights was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Ryan Baker, 27, is accused in the stabbing that occurred at 1 p.m. Friday in a shed or room attached to a garage in the 2900 block of Imperial Avenue, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

It’s unclear what sparked the fight, Heims said.

“Officers arrived on scene and found the victim with multiple stab wounds and the suspect a few feet away lying on the ground,” according to Heims, who said the victim was taken to a hospital. His current condition was unknown.

Baker, who pleaded not guilty to all counts Wednesday afternoon, faces up to 12 years in state prison if convicted of all counts. In addition to attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon counts, Baker faces multiple sentence-enhancing allegations of inflicting great bodily injury and using a knife in the alleged attack.

He’s being held in lieu of $500,000 bail and is due back in court Feb. 25 for a readiness conference.