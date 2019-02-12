Retired Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman rules out mayoral run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Retired San Diego Police Chief Shelley Zimmerman announced her intent Tuesday to take a position with National University instead of running for San Diego mayor in 2020.

Zimmerman retired last year and was rumored to be considering a mayoral run. Instead, she will serve as a chancellor appointee for the university, giving guest lectures and helping the school improve and maintain its public safety program.

Zimmerman held a news conference at the university's headquarters in Torrey Pines to make the announcement, saying she's more passionate about public safety than political battles.

"I know that I'm disappointing a lot of people -- and probably at least a couple are thrilled that I'm not running," Zimmerman said, alluding to City Councilwoman Barbara Bry and Assemblyman Todd Gloria, who are both running for the office.

Zimmerman is the second high-profile public official to decline to run for mayor in the last month. Rep. Scott Peters, D-San Diego, announced Jan. 16 that he would run for re-election after feeling emboldened by serving in a Democratic House of Representatives for the first time.

Democrats Bry, Gloria and environmental attorney Cory Briggs have officially announced their candidacies for the technically nonpartisan position. Among Republicans, the rumored field included Zimmerman and City Councilman Mark Kersey. It remains to be seen whether he will join the race.