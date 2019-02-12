Watch Live: Verdicts read in case of Navy man charged in fatal bridge crash

Rapper 21 Savage released from ICE detention on bond, TMZ reports

Posted 12:23 PM, February 12, 2019, by

ATLANTA — Rapper 21 Savage was released on bond from ICE custody Tuesday, TMZ reported.

The rapper now awaits his deportation hearing.

The rapper, born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was arrested by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement hours before the Super Bowl in Atlanta February 3.

The Grammy-nominated rapper was unable to attend the ceremony Sunday due to being in ICE detention.

The 26-year-old is notorious for being an Atlanta native, but ICE claims the rapper is actually a United Kingdom resident

Abraham-Joseph was in the process of obtaining a U-Visa, TMZ reported.

The agency alleges that Abraham-Joseph entered the US legally in July 2005, when he was a minor, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa.

“Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts,” ICE said in a statement. “ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.”

TMZ reported 21 Savage was granted an expedited hearing, according to the the rapper’s attorneys Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt and Alex Spiro.

