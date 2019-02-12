Local charity donates 1,500 lbs. of chicken to hungry families

SAN DIEGO — Jewish Family Service of San Diego announced Tuesday that a local grocer donated nearly 1,500 pounds of fresh chicken to serve hungry families around San Diego County.

JFS received the chicken through its Smart Giving, Smart Chicken holiday food drive program with Jimbo’s. Smart Chicken, a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, donated one pound of chicken for every 10 pounds sold at the county’s Jimbo’s locations last November. Customers bought a total of 14,930 pounds of poultry at Jimbo’s throughout the month.

“This is a tremendous outcome, and we are so grateful to Jimbo’s and Smart Chicken for their generous support,” said Jewish Family Service CEO Michael Hopkins. “With more than 460,000 people struggling with hunger in San Diego County, this donation plays a vital role in reducing the uncertainty many face when finding their next meal.”

Jewish Family Service staff picked up the chicken Feb. 8 at the Jimbo’s in Escondido. According to the organization, the chicken will be used for more than 5,500 meals for hungry families, seniors and military personnel through the Hand Up Food Pantry and Corner Market. The pantry provides more than 300,000 meals to more than 2,000 local residents each year, according to JFS.