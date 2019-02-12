Humane Society to offer month of pet insurance with adoptions

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society announced a partnership Tuesday with PetFirst to offer one month of pet insurance with each pet adoption.

The insurance trial is available for adopted dogs and cats, according to the Humane Society. Adopters who extend their coverage can do so starting at $26 per month for cats and $32 per month for dogs. According to the Humane Society, rising veterinary costs for pets has caused pet insurance to be more common.

“The decision to adopt a rescue animal is one of the most satisfying decisions a family can make — and we are excited to be able to take a little worry out of that decision,” said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. “A month of insurance is an exciting benefit of adopting through San Diego Humane Society.”

Residents can visit sdhumane.org to view a list of the organization’s animals available for adoption. Prospective adopters can also visit petfirst.com to learn more about the company’s pet insurance services.