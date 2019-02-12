Watch Live: Verdicts read in case of Navy man charged in fatal bridge crash

Hit-and-run suspect arrested when pursuit ends in South Bay

Posted 5:32 PM, February 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 10:28PM, February 12, 2019

CHULA VISTA, Calif. -- Police Tuesday took a hit-and-run suspect into custody following a brief pursuit that ended in the South Bay.

The pursuit involving a red Ford Focus started around 4:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5 near Clairemont Drive in Mission Bay, according to California Highway Patrol. After leading officers on a short chase, the driver got a flat tire and came to a stop near E Street in Chula Vista, where police placed the male driver in handcuffs.

Police identified the male driver only as a 63-year-old man from Imperial Beach. Officers say he was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured in the hit-and-run crash, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

